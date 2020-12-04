Turkish law enforcement continues interrogating detained Russian reporters, says source

ANKARA, December 4. /TASS/. The Turkish law enforcement continues interrogating reporters of Russia’s NTV channel, who were detained earlier, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry informed TASS on Friday.

Two employees of Russia’s NTV channel, reporter Alexey Petrushko and cameraman Ivan Malyshkin, were detained on the outskirts of Istanbul, the NTV channel informed on its website on Friday. The Russian Foreign Ministry informed that the Russian Embassy in Ankara is in contact with Turkish officials, clarifying the information on the detention of reporters. The ministry noted that the Russian reporters had last contacted their colleagues on December 3.

The journalists were detained near the building of Baykar Savunma, a Turkish company specializing in the production of armed drones, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry informed TASS earlier on Friday. The reporters had no accreditation, the source stated.