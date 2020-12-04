Russian reporters detained while taking footage near Turkish drones production company

ANKARA, December 4. /TASS/. The Turkish police detained two Russian reporters working for the NTV channel near the building of Baykar Savunma, a Turkish company specializing in the production of armed drones, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry informed TASS on Friday.

"They were detained while taking footage in the area of the Baykar Savunma company," the source informed.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry added that they do not have any information regarding the police station where Russian journalists are being held. Earlier, a source in the ministry told TASS that the reporters had been detained due to the lack of accreditation.

Two employees of Russia’s NTV channel, reporter Alexey Petrushko and cameraman Ivan Malyshkin, were detained on the outskirts of Istanbul, the NTV channel informed on its website on Friday. The Russian Foreign Ministry informed that the Russian Embassy in Ankara is in contact with Turkish officials, clarifying the information on the possible detention of reporters. The ministry noted that the Russian reporters had last contacted their colleagues on December 3.