Nearly 40 treated for gunshot wounds after clashes in Kazakhstan - TV

NUR-SULTAN, February 8. /TASS/. Some 39 people have received gunshot wounds in unrest in Kazakhstan’s southern Zhambyl region, the country’s Khabar’24 television channel said on Saturday.

According to the TV channel, 123 people have asked for medical help. Of those, 39 were suffering from gunshot wounds. Seventy-five patients were discharged for outpatient treatment, 43 were admitted to hospitals. Seven people are being treated in the intensive care units.

Khabar’24 has reported that 39 top-notch surgeons are conducting operations, and 14 ambulances have been engaged. Relatives of 13 more victims transported them to neighboring Kyrgyzstan for medical care.

Eight people were killed in a series of clashes in villages in Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl region. By the time of reporting, Kazakhstan’s police and National Guard have brought the situation under control in the area.