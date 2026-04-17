Oil deliveries via Druzhba pipeline to Hungary may resume next week — Magyar

BUDAPEST, April 17. /TASS/. Russian oil deliveries via the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary may resume next week, said Peter Magyar, the leader of Hungary’s Tisza party who will soon become Hungary’s prime minister, after being informed of this by Zsolt Hernadi, head of the oil and gas company MOL.

"Regarding Druzhba, Zsolt Hernadi told me the pipeline could begin operations next week. He also said that oil is being delivered via the Adriatic Pipeline from Croatia, so there won’t be any supply issues in the near or distant future," Magyar told reporters.

He recalled that on April 16, he held consultations with Hernadi regarding energy security, the country’s oil supply, and the possibility of resuming the operation of the Druzhba pipeline blocked by Ukraine. A "very constructive discussion" took place, Magyar said. "If I understand correctly MOL chief executive will be traveling to Russia. I hope I’m not revealing anything if I say that many things will be discussed there, including the operation of the Druzhba pipeline," he noted.

Tisza’s economic and financial advisers, Istvan Kapitany and Andras Karman, also participated in consultations. "MOL confirmed that our country’s uninterrupted fuel supply is assured, despite the unstable situation on the global market," the Tisza leader said, adding that an agreement had been reached that the new government would maintain the price ceiling on gasoline and diesel fuel until the oil supply situation improves and its price on the global market declines.

Russian oil has not been flowing to Hungary or Slovakia since January 27. Budapest and Bratislava believe the Druzhba pipeline affected by military action has long been operational, while Kiev is blocking it for political reasons. Ukrainian authorities promise to resume transit of crude from Russia by the end of April.