Kamaz posts $563.75 mln net loss under IFRS in 2025

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Net loss of Kamaz under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) totaled 42.96 bln rubles ($563.75 mln) in 2025, compared with a net profit of 731 mln rubles ($9.59 mln) a year earlier, according to the company’s financial statements.

Kamaz’s revenue declined by 3% to 382.1 bln rubles ($5.01 bln), compared with 393.7 bln rubles ($5.17 bln) in 2024.

The company posted an operating loss of 17.1 bln rubles ($224.36 mln), compared with an operating profit of 22.8 bln rubles ($299.20 mln) a year earlier.

Pre-tax loss amounted to 45.9 bln rubles ($602.35 mln) in the reporting period, compared with a profit of 3.5 bln rubles ($45.93 mln) in 2024.