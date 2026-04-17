Test run of first power unit at Akkuyu plant to be in September–October

ANKARA, April 17. /TASS/. The first power generating unit of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant is scheduled for a test run in September or October in case of a delay, Ekonomim newspaper said, citing sources in the Turkish Energy Ministry.

The timeframe to launch the first reactor was postponed due to a number of force majeure circumstances, difficulties with funding and equipment supplies, the news outlet said. For the time being, "problems with funding and supplies were solved to a significant degree," it noted.

The Energy Ministry of Turkey "plans to start tests of the first power unit in September or in October, if delays occur," the news outlet informed. The test run of power generation will continue for nine months.