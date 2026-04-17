MOL CEO to discuss Druzhba oil supplies in Russia — Magyar

BUDAPEST, April 17. /TASS/. Chief executive of Hungarian oil and gas company MOL Zsolt Hernadi is going to make a business trip to Russia to discuss the continuation of Russian feedstock deliveries to Hungary, said Peter Magyar, the leader of Hungary’s Tisza party who will soon become Hungary’s prime minister.

"If I understand correctly, the MOL chief executive will travel to Russia. I hope I will not reveal a secret if I say that many things will be discussed there, including Druzhba oil pipeline operations," Magyar told reporters.

Magyar held consultations with Hernadi on April 16 as regards energy security, oil supplies to Hungary and the possibility for resumption of operations of the Druzhba oil pipeline blocked by Ukraine.