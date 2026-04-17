Russian Cabinet eyes extension of fertilizer quotas — deputy PM

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The Russian government is considering an opportunity of extending export quotas for individual fertilizers, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev said.

"The government is considering the possibility of renewing quotas for exports of individual kinds of fertilizers," Patrushev said.

Mineral fertilizer prices in the domestic market remain stable, he noted.

"The pace of procurement is positive. The fertilizer purchase plan estimated until late May has been almost 90% delivered," the deputy prime minister added.

The Russian government renewed the mineral fertilizer export quotas earlier from last December to this May. The quota totals almost 18.7 mln metric tons of fertilizers, including more than 10.6 mln metric tons for nitrogen fertilizers and over 8 mln metric tons for NPK fertilizers.