Baku calls on Russian companies to actively join Karabakh projects

BAKU, April 17. /TASS/. Azerbaijan is calling on Russian companies to take a more active role in implementing investment projects in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev said at a meeting of the Azerbaijan - Russia Business Council in Baku.

"We call on Russian companies to more actively engage in the implementation of investment projects in the liberated territories, where a special tax regime is in place for a period of 10 years, including exemptions from profit tax, property tax, land tax and simplified tax, as well as from VAT and customs duties on the import of machinery, equipment and raw materials, along with benefits in mandatory insurance," Mustafayev said.

The deputy prime minister emphasized that enterprises with Russian participation are already operating successfully in Azerbaijan’s industrial zones. In particular, he noted, cooperation is developing in areas such as the production of construction materials and pharmaceuticals.