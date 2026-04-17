Russia ranked second after US in terms of cost of LNG supplies to EU in February

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russia ranked second after the United States in terms of the cost of liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies to the European Union in February 2026, with a 14% share, according to TASS calculations based on Eurostat data.

The European Union purchased LNG worth around 454 mln euros from Russia in the reporting period, which is almost two times lower than in the same period last year.

The United States with its LNG supplies took first place, with a 54.5% share and a supply value of 1.8 bln euros.

Overall, Europe purchased 1 bln euros worth of LNG from Russia in January and February.

TASS reported earlier that Russian LNG supplies to the European Union grew by 11% in January-February 2026 year-on-year and approached 4.5 bln cubic meters (bcm).

On January 26, the EU Council finally approved a complete ban on supplies of Russian LNG to the EU from January 1, 2027, and pipeline gas from September 30, 2027. The ban on LNG imports under short-term contracts will take effect on April 25, 2026, while short-term pipeline gas contracts must be completed by June 17, 2026. The regulation entered into force upon publication on February 2, 2026.