Sales of new Korean cars in Russia up 78% in Q1 to 4,200 – Autostat

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Sales of new cars from the South Korea in Russia rose by 78% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026 to 4,200 units, according to the analytical agency Autostat.

"In Q1 2026, a total of 4,186 new passenger cars of Korean brands were sold in Russia. According to Autostat experts, citing data from PPK JSC, this is 78% more than in the same period last year," the statement said.

The share of South Korean brands in the Russian car market currently stands at 1.6%, compared with 1% in the first quarter of last year, the agency noted.

The leading brands in January - March were Kia (2,000 units), Hyundai (1,400 units) and KGM (624 units). Sales of Genesis and Samsung vehicles were also recorded during this period, but their combined volume totaled fewer than 100 units.

The top three models were the Kia Seltos crossover (971 units), Hyundai Tucson (543 units) and the Hyundai Elantra sedan (300 units).