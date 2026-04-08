Prices of precious metals futures rising

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Prices of futures for precious metals - platinum, palladium, gold, and silver - on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and the Comex exchange (a division of NYMEX) are showing growth of up to 7% amid the two-week ceasefire with Iran announced by US President Donald Trump, according to trade data.

As of 8:20 a.m. Moscow time (5:20 a.m. GMT), the price of palladium futures for June 2026 delivery on NYMEX was up by 5.93% at $1,543 per troy ounce, while the price of platinum futures for July 2026 delivery was up by 4.76% at $2,040.7 per troy ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of gold futures for delivery in June 2026 on the Comex exchange amounted to $4,838.5 per troy ounce (+3.28%), while the price of silver futures for May 2026 delivery was up by 6.74% at $76.84 per troy ounce.