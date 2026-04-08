Russian stocks down as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went down as the main trading session started on Wednesday as the MOEX and RTS indices lost 0.87% to 2,772.78 and 1,109.2 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble added 11.9 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.5 rubles.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the indices were down by 0.81% at 2,774.54 points and 1,109.9 points, respectively. Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate was up by 7.4 kopecks at 11.4645 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker lost 1.77% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,747.71 points.