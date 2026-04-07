External price shock in fuel sphere should not reach Russia — PM

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. The external price shock in the fuel sphere should not reach Russian consumers, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"Domestic market protection remains the key priority of us. The transfer of the external price shock to Russian consumers should not be allowed. We need to provide for reliable supplies, reliable balance," the prime minister said.

Certain mechanisms have already been established, Mishustin noted. "Temporary restrictions of gasoline and mineral fertilizer exports were introduced. Other regulatory measures are being fine-tuned," he said.