RSPP head says Russian economic growth could slow to zero

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. There are risks of a slowdown in Russian economic growth to zero, as well as an accelerated decline in fixed capital investment, the head of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) Alexander Shokhin said, adding that the government and the Central Bank will not allow the situation to worsen.

"I think, firstly, if current trends continue, we’ll hit zero economic growth. And secondly, fixed capital investment will fall faster than the forecasted minus 0.5%. [The decline] will be up to 1.5%. I think the government and the Central Bank are currently aware of these trends and won’t allow this to happen," he told reporters.

Business is ready to participate in developing measures to stimulate economic growth, Shokhin added.

"We’re ready to offer advice. We’ve said more than once that 2% GDP growth is the minimum threshold for addressing not even new objectives, but those already set, including those in national projects. Secondly, maintaining an acceptable rate of investment in fixed assets is also crucial. They were high before. Currently, there’s no positive momentum, although the overall size is quite large: several tens of trillions of rubles. It seems like a large figure, but since they are declining, then, of course, many sensitive industries, including digital solutions and robotics, are not only being put on pause, but effectively frozen," he stressed.