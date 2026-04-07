Deliveries of ATTVs for Russian fuel and energy sector growing

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. Vityaz, a machine-building company of Uralvagonzavod holding, completed the government orders in full scope in 2025 and ramped up supplies of two-section all-terrain tracked vehicles (ATTV) for civilian needs, Uralvagonzavod said.

"Plants of the Russian fuel and energy sector are key customers of unique vehicles. They received more than 30 ATTVs with the carrying capacity from 10 to 30 tons," the company informed.

Cross-country vehicles designed to operate in extreme climatic area and absolute no-road conditions were built as part of the Power of Siberia project. "Vityaz company delivered the vehicles on time and in full for field infrastructure development in Yenisei lowlands," Uralvagonzavod added.

Vityaz company noted the high level of customer confidence. "More than thirty Vityaz two-section vehicles were shipped to Russian fuel and energy sector companies in 2025. This figure is not merely an indicator of our production level but the marker of high confidence of major oil and gas companies. Our vehicles are now present in the majority of producing and energy companies of the country," it added.