Four IAEA experts get to work at Zaporozhye nuke plant after scheduled rotation

MELITOPOL, February 6. /TASS/. Four International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts have got to work at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) after joining the 33th monitoring mission after another scheduled rotation, the facility said in a statement.

"Antother scheduled rotation of IAEA experts has been successfully carried out at the Zaporozhye NPP. The four experts that joined the 33rd mission have got to work to monitor operational safety," the statement reads.

The Russian Defense Ministry’s personnel and officers of the Russian Interior Ministry’s Main Directorate in the Zaporozhye Region ensured security during the rotation, the facility noted. "Their effective joint work made it possible to carry out the staff rotation safely and quickly," the statement adds.

IAEA experts have been present at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant since September 1, 2022, following the first visit to the facility by the agency’s Director General Rafael Grossi.