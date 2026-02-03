Inter RAO to reach annual series production of GTE-185 turbines from 2029

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Inter RAO – Mashinostronenie, a mechanical engineering arm of the Russian energy company Inter RAO, plans to achieve series production of four GTE-185 gas turbines per year from 2029, CEO Alexander Tanichev said when speaking in the Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian legislature.

"We will produce four gas turbines per year, which will be largely used for generating facilities. The full package – installation supervision, startup and subsequent service maintenance, will also be performed by representatives of MGTT (Modern Gas Turbine Technologies)," he said.

Fabrication of the first turbine of this type will be completed in the second quarter of 2028, according to pre-reads for the statement of the chief executive.