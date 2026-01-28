Environmental project plans clean-up missions in Yakutia's six Arctic districts

YAKUTSK, January 28. /TASS/. The Clean Arctic federal environmental project to remove accumulated waste will work in Yakutia's six Arctic districts in 2026, the regional government's press service said.

"In 2026, the Clean Arctic federal project will continue missions to remove scrap metal and accumulated waste from Yakutia's northern Arctic territories. Missions are planned in the Allaikhovsky, Anabarsky, Bulunsky, Verkhoyansky, Nizhnekolymsky and Ust-Yansky Districts," the press service said.

The Clean Arctic federal project is aimed at cleaning Arctic territories from scrap metal, industrial and household waste, and at preserving the fragile Arctic ecosystem.

More than 400 tons of scrap metal and other waste were collected in 2025. Over the project's five seasons since 2021, volunteers have collected 2,000 tons of scrap metal and cleaned more than 48 hectares, the regional government's deputy head Olga Balabkina said.

The Clean Arctic project was launched in 2021.