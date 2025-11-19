Russia to build 38 nuclear reactors within next two decades — Putin

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Within the next two decades, Russia will build 38 nuclear power generation facilities, whose total output will be practically equal to Russia’s current atomic energy generation capacities, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the AI Journey conference.

"As far as our future plans are concerned, we plan to build 38 nuclear power generation units in less than two decades, first of all in the Urals, Siberia and the Far East," Putin said.

"Their combined output will be practically equal to our current atomic energy generation capacities," the Russian leader added.