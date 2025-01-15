Money transfers from Russia to Georgia down 64.6% in 2024 — National Bank

TBILISI, January 15. /TASS/. Money transfers from Russia to Georgia totaled $541.2 mln in 2024, which is 64.6% lower than in 2023, the National Bank of Georgia reported.

Meanwhile Russia is the second-biggest money sender to Georgia after the US as $572.8 mln were transferred from the country to Georgia in the reporting period (up by 24.4% compared with 2023), and it is followed by Italy, with $430.8 mln transferred from Italy to Georgia (down by 17.6%).

Money transfers to Georgia from various countries of the world amounted to $3.4 bln in 2024, down by 19% compared with 2023.