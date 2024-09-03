Angola to boost coffee export to Russia, Russian companies addressing it already — envoy

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Angola plans to increase coffee supplies to Russia, Ambassador of the Republic of Angola to Russia Augusto da Silva Cunha told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), adding that Russian companies have taken interest in the proposal and they are already addressing it.

"Indeed, there are such prospects. We held an event on promotion of Angolan coffee together with Russian businessmen in St. Petersburg last year. We spoke about its qualities, demonstrated samples. A similar event is planned this year that will be held in Moscow this time. Since we presented coffee in St. Petersburg the interest in it has risen significantly. As far as I know there are companies that have contacted Angolan partners working with coffee to start importing our coffee to Russia," he said when asked about plans to increase coffee supplies from Angola to Russia.

Angola’s ambassador added that he had visited the Orimi factory in St. Petersburg. "This is one of the biggest coffee-producing companies in Russia, which showed great interest in our coffee. I am confident that it is in contact with Angolan colleagues," he said.

