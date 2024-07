MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony of commissioning the Tver Northern Bypass, TASS reports.

This is the last segment of the M-11 Neva highway from Moscow to St. Petersburg. The Russian President supported the idea of building this highway as early as in December 2003.

The total length of the M-11 highway is 669 km. The authorized speed limit on toll segments is up to 130 km per hour.