Exports of Russian grain products surpass 89 mln tons in past agricultural season

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Exports of grain products from Russia in the last agricultural season (July 1, 2023 - June 30, 2024) increased by 21% compared to the previous agricultural season and amounted to 89.3 mln tons, the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor) reported.

"The territorial departments of Rosselkhoznadzor issued phytosanitary certificates for the export of 89.3 mln tons of grain and products of its processing, which 21% exceeds the figure for the 2022-2023 agricultural year - 73.9 mln tons," the statement said.

It was noted that compared to the 2022 - 2023 season, shipments of barley showed a noticeable increase - by 67% to 9.46 mln tons, corn - by 31% to 7.7 mln tons, peas - 2-fold to 3.37 mln tons, wheat flour - by 60% to 1. 27 mln tons, oats - 2-fold to 334,700 tons, rye - 3-fold to 231,500 tons, buckwheat - 2-fold to 222,500 tons, sunflower seeds - 2-fold to 148,400 tons, mustard seeds - 3-fold to 136,399 tons.

The agency also reported that among the countries importing Russian grain last season, purchases increased significantly: to India - 22 times, Indonesia - 8 times, Tunisia - 3 times, Bangladesh - 3 times, as well as Yemen (+60%), China (+57%), UAE (+55%), Brazil (+43%), Mexico (+39%).

In 2023, the second largest grain harvest in Russian history was reached at around 143 mln tons, taking into account new regions - around 147 mln tons. At the end of May, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev reported that the forecast for the grain harvest in Russia in 2024 has been maintained despite the frosts - at least 132 mln tons, including about 85 mln tons of wheat. According to him, this will allow to export up to 60 mln tons of grain in the new agricultural season.