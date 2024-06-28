Share of foreign investment in Russian OFZ flat at 6.8% in May — Central Bank

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The share of foreign investment in Russia’s federal loan (OFZ) bonds was flat at 6.8% as of June 1, 2024, according to files released by the Bank of Russia.

As of May 1, 2024, the share of non-residents in OFZ was also at 6.8%. As of April 1, 2024, the share of non-residents in OFZ stood at 7.1%.

Nominal amount of OFZ owned by non-residents as of the beginning of June 2024 totaled 1.392 trillion rubles (16 bln) with the total volume of the market at 20.59 trillion rubles ($236 bln), according to the regulator.