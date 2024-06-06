Up to 3 mln tons of transit cargo to be carried over Northern Sea Route in 2024

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Rosatom plans to carry up to three mln metric tons of transit cargoes along the Northern Sea Route in 2024, special envoy of the state corporation for the Arctic Vladimir Panov, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We are working with shippers right now. It is possible to speak about a new record - we plan to carry up to three million tons during this summer and fall navigation," Panov noted.

The Rosatom’ special envoy again confirmed intentions of the corporation to bring the total cargo traffic over the Northern Sea Route to 250 mln metric tons by mid-2030s.