MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russia imported 178,300 metric tons of apples from the start of the year until May 26, the press service of the Federal Veterinary and Phytosanitary Service told TASS.

"As of May 26, Russia mostly imported apples from the start of this year from Serbia (30,900 metric tons), Azerbaijan (28,400 metric tons), and China (15,200 metric tons)," the press service said.

Russian apple imports totaled 417,030 metric tons in 2023.