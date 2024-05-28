EAEU to win from Uzbekistan’s accession — Putin

TASHKENT, May 28. /TASS/. The possible accession of Uzbekistan to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) can be mutually beneficial but this must be the sovereign choice of Tashkent, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters when ending the state visit to Uzbekistan.

"We have different levels of economic development, different levels of financial systems development, and when a certain government decides on whether to participate or not in certain integration associations, this is what they are primarily based on," the Russian president said.

"If such economy as Uzbekistan joins the association, I believe the association will only benefit from it. I think the Uzbekistan’s economy also needs to win," Putin said. "Whether to participate or not - this is the choice of any sovereign state," the Russian leader added.