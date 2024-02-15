Russia’s customs service transfers $5.8 bln to budget in January

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Customs Service transferred 537 bln rubles ($5.8 bln) to the federal budget in January 2024, which is 42% higher than in January 2023, the press service of the customs service said in a statement.

In January 2023, 377.3 bln rubles ($4.1 bln at the current exchange rate) were transferred to the federal budget. The Federal Customs Service’s target for 2024 is 7.4 trillion rubles ($80 bln).