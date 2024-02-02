Putin confident in further growth of Russian economy

TULA, February 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is confident in continuing growth of the national economy.

"Our economy is growing, unlike the other economies, and has currently become the largest in Europe, the top one in Europe. And in terms of the purchasing power parity, it has become the first in Europe and the fifth worldwide," Putin said. "This process will continue gaining momentum," he added.

All national industrial plants, processing facilities, the construction sector, engineers and researchers offering original engineering solutions within short terms made their contribution to this result, the head of state said. "Agricultural laborers achieve record high harvests from year to year. We are fully providing ourselves with all the required main foods as years from one year to the next one. Social sphere workers make a huge contribution to this effort," Putin added.