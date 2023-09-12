Chinese-Russian relations continue to develop rapidly — Chinese deputy PM

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Relations between China and Russia continue to develop rapidly and expand into new areas, Chinese Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Guoqing said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"Under the strategic leadership of [Chinese] President Xi [Jinping] and Mr. President [of Russia Vladimir Putin], Chinese-Russian relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation in a new era between our countries are deepening. Our relations maintain high forward momentum," he said.

The official also said Beijing and Moscow demonstrate high mutual support on issues affecting each other's core interests.

According to the deputy prime minister, the two countries are deepening their mutual political trust and expand the number of common interests.

"Multifaceted practical cooperation is moving forward and the scope of bilateral interaction is constantly expanding," he stated.

Zhang Guoqing said that bilateral trade reached $155.1 billion in the first eight months of this year, up 32% from a year earlier.

"We have every reason to believe that the goal, which was set at the highest level, to bring bilateral trade to $200 billion will be achieved ahead of schedule this year," the official said.

He also said China is ready to share development opportunities with Russia and deepen mutually beneficial collaboration.