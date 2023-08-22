Audi acknowledges cutting Russian dealers from corporate IT systems

BERLIN, August 22. /TASS/. The German automaker Audi, a member of the Volkswagen Group, cut off its IT systems in Russia in view of sanctions of the European Union against the country, an Audi spokesperson told TASS.

"In accordance with sanctions introduced by the EU, Volkswagen Group has already disconnected many IT systems in Russia. Following the sale of the Russian business to a Russian investors, other IT systems were disabled, except five ones that will be available for Russian buyers during the transitional period until the end of this year by agreement with the responsible federal authority for economics and export control," the spokesperson said.

The Izvestiya newspaper said earlier, citing a staff member in a dealership in Russia, that Audi restricted access of Russian dealers to its software.