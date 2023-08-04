Sales of new passenger cars in Russia rises 2.7-fold to 95,700 in July

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Sales of new passenger cars in Russia in July 2023 increased 2.7-fold compared to July 2022 and reached 95,700, according to analytical agency Autostat.

In total, in 7 months of 2023, 497,200 new cars were sold in Russia, which is 28.2% more than in the same period in 2022.

"In July of this year, 95,654 new cars were sold in Russia, which is 2.7-fold more than in the same month of 2022," the agency said.

Avtovaz was the sales leader, with Chinese Chery coming in second and Geely coming in third.