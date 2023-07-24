Russian research institute developing a plane with hybrid propulsion system — CEO

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. The Zhukovsky Institute plans to create a passenger jet with a hybrid propulsion system, according to a presentation from Institute CEO Andrey Dutov at the Eurasian Aerospace Congress.

The project has a working name of Region-Integral. "Creating a showcase of technologies of a multirole airplane with a distributed propulsion system," the presentation reads.

The aircraft will have a convertible cargo and passenger body. The prototype is scheduled to be created by 2026. The airplane will be designed to carry 36-40 passengers, have a cruising speed up to 700 km per hour and a flight range of up to 2,500 km.

The institute also intends to create a wide-body airplane conventionally named Magistral-Integral, Dutov informed. That prototype is scheduled to be created in 2027.