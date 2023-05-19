Taliban invites Tatneft to participate in Afghan fields’ development

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Nooruddin Azizi, acting Afghan Minster of Commerce and Industry in the interim government formed by the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia), has had a meeting with Chief Executive Officer of Tatneft Nail Maganov in Kazan, during which he invited the Russian oil producer to participate in the development of Afghan fields, the ministry reported via Twitter on Friday.

"During the meeting Mr. Azizi provided information about oil reserves in Afghanistan and invited the company to take part in the development, production and processing of oil at its facilities," the ministry said.

Maganov expressed readiness to take practical steps in the direction, according to the ministry.

Azizi participates in the 14th International Economic Forum ‘Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum’ that is being held in Tatarstan’s capital on May 18-19.

Earlier, the Afghan authorities said that the country’s reserves amounted to around 1.6 bln barrels of oil and 440 bln cubic meters of natural gas.