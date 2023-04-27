Putin to hold meeting on unmanned aviation, to visit Rudnevo industrial park

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit the Rudnevo industrial park and hold a meeting on development of unmanned aviation on Thursday.

The press service of the Kremlin said earlier that the head of the state would have a look at the course of the construction of the industrial zone and tour an exhibition of producers and operators of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS).

Late last year Putin greenlighted a list of requests on the issues of UAS development, according to which a strategy for development of unmanned aviation by 2030 and through 2035 will be approved in the country by the end of the year. The document will include events on development of serial production of equipment and its components, infrastructure for exploitation of such systems, measures to support producers, subsidies for encouraging the demand for UAS services and tasks on training of specialists for the sector.

Moreover, the cabinet of ministers was tasked with setting up a governmental commission on development of unmanned aviation systems. In the middle of February Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin established a respective structure and approved its members, appointing First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov its head.

The construction of the Rudnevo industrial park in Moscow’s east started in late 2020. In March 2023 the Russian Economic Development Ministry welcomed the proposal by the capital’s authorities on integration of Rudnevo and adjacent territories into the Technopolis Moscow special economic zone.

The press service of Moscow’s Mayor and the city’s government said earlier, that 18 production buildings with a total area of around 120,000 square meters had been constructed in Rudnevo, with 17 companies to locate their capacities there. Most of them will produce unmanned aircraft systems.