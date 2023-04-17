Annual inflation down to 3.51% in March, will continue to decline in April — regulator

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia dropped sharply to 3.51% in March and will continue to decline in April, according to the files of the Bank of Russia.

"Annual inflation fell sharply due to the effect of a high base: its calculation resulted in a very strong increase in prices in March last year. Accordingly, in March 2023, inflation amounted to 3.51%, which is 7.48 percentage points lower than the value of the previous month," the regulator said adding that in April, the annual inflation rate will decrease further.

According to the Economic Development Ministry, annual inflation in Russia from March 28 to April 3, 2023 slowed down to 3.29%.

According to the forecast of the Bank of Russia, inflation in the country will be 5-7%. by the end of the current year.