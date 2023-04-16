Kaspersky Lab develops mobile drone detector

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Kaspersky Lab has developed a mobile radio frequency detector for unmanned aerial vehicles, the Russian company’s press service told TASS.

"Kaspersky Lab engineers have developed a Kaspersky Antidrone Portable - a mobile radio frequency detector for drones. The device is designed for the use at public events, for private property and transport infrastructure protection," the press service said.

The detector is capable to accurately identify the exact position of the most common drone models within the radius up to one kilometer and the position of drone operators. The device has the weight of less than 5 kg and is accommodated in a case having the size of a carry-on bag, the press service noted.

The device can operate autonomously for up to two hours. Its operator can independently expand the search radius by moving along the perimeter of the protected area. The device can be used in a package with a mobile UAV suppressor.

"The main target audience is state-run organizations and the business facing the need of timely and accurate detection of drones in a certain location and over a preset time interval," Kaspersky Lab informed.