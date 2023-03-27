Hainan invests vast resources in promoting Boao forum internationally

BOAO /China/, March 27. /TASS Correspondent Nikolai Selishev/. Authorities of the South Chinese province of Hainan have made a great contribution to promoting the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) internationally, using a vast resource base. Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Secretary-General Zhang Ming told TASS on Monday.

"In the 22 years since the creation of the BFA Hainan province has devoted considerable human, material and financial resources to promoting it internationally, including creating all the necessary infrastructure," he said.

Secretary-General recalled that the Hainan administration has established a modern system of highways, high-speed railroads, airports, providing "incomparable service, which annually attracts over a thousand people. Zhang Ming said that such a high level of organization and hospitality "could not but deserve the highest praise from Chinese and foreign guests."

"The forum has become an effective tool for the province to deepen its reform and openness, promote international exchanges, expand the circle of friends in the region and in the world, and enhance Hainan's international prestige," concluded the SCO chief.

The BAF has been regularly held since 2001 and has about 30 participating countries (Asia-Pacific states). It was not held in 2020 because of the pandemic, but in 2021 and 2022 it was organized in an in-person format, and this time it will be held on March 28-31. The Boao Forum for Asia is called the Eastern Davos; it is a major platform for the signing of major agreements, coordination of positions between representatives of business and government circles of Asian countries and all other regions of the world. Chinese authorities pay great attention to its development and view this mechanism as an effective instrument of soft diplomacy, which promotes and strengthens Beijing's international contacts.