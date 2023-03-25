Uganda, Russia see potential for cooperation in oil industry – president

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Uganda and Russia have enormous potential for cooperation, including in the oil, healthcare, agriculture and other sectors, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said in an exclusive interview with TASS First Deputy Director-General Mikhail Gusman.

"Nowadays, Russia produces plenty of fertilizers. We see the potential in this area, but we have not implemented it yet. We have potential in the area of oil and petrochemicals. The field for action is spacious," he said.

Additionally, Museveni pointed out that the two countries have vast potential for cooperation in the areas related to people’s daily needs.

"Among those needs are food, housing, clothing, medicine and mobility (ability to move around), and communication. All of these and many more are human needs. It depends on who deals better with what. And that is how the exchange takes place," the president added.

"We can easily exchange on a wide range of human needs. I can judge by our exports, as we export milk, beef, footwear, coffee, tea, cocoa, tropical fruit and grain that cannot grow in cold countries, and therefore the potential is huge," the Ugandan president stated.

Museveni pointed out that the countries should promote cooperation in healthcare as well, especially against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We need to foster what is called ‘the pathogen economy’ with Russia. Viruses and parasites cause diseases, but also open up economic opportunities in terms of antiviral and anti-parasitic drugs. The problem turns into an opportunity," he stressed.