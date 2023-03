MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Russia will reduce oil production by 500,000 barrels per day in March 2023 from the level of February (10.2 mln barrels daily), Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

Oil production will therefore total 9.7 mln barrels per day after the cut.

"We will achieve the reduction by 500,000 barrels [daily] against the February level. We had 10.2 mln barrels per day in February," Novak said.