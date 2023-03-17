Rusal’s aluminium production grows by 1.9% in 2022, to 3.84 million tons

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. In 2022, Russian aluminium giant Rusal increased its aluminium production by 1.9% compared to 2021, to 3.84 million tons, the company said in a statement.

The company’s bauxite output in 2022 declined by 18%, to 12.32 million tons, while alumina output totaled 5.95 million tons (down 28.3% year-on-year).

Rusal is the largest aluminum producer outside of China and the only primary aluminum producer in Russia. En+ Group founded by Oleg Deripaska is the largest shareholder of Rusal with a share of 56.88%. SUAL Partners hold 25.52% of shares.