Aurus may become umbrella brand for climate control devices, clothes, business jets

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Rusklimat, a Russian manufacturer of various climate control devices, may use the Aurus brand for its products, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov told TASS in an interview, adding that it may also be used for clothes, business jets and yachts.

"In fact, lots of companies are eager to get the right to use the Aurus umbrella brand for their products. For example, the Rusklimat manufacturing company has signaled its intention to do so. They want to produce climate control equipment under this brand. We have given our approval, and they will pay royalties to the state <…> for using the Aurus brand," said Manturov, who is also Russia’s industry and trade minister.

"There are many examples of this kind. There have been ideas related to business jets, clothing, <…> and yachts," he said.

Aurus is the first Russian luxury car brand, which started to be built in 2013 under a contract with the Industry and Trade Ministry. The project stipulates the lineup will develop to replace current cars used by government officials and to go on sale for the general public. Standard production of the cars started at an Aurus plant in Yelabuga, Tatarstan, in May 2021. The models Senat, a sedan, and Komendant, an off-road vehicle, are now in production. The lineup is also expected to include a minivan (Arsenal), a limousine (Aurus Senat Long) and a motorcycle (Merlon).

Head of the Rostec corporation, Sergey Chemezov, announced the SSJ Aurus business jet project in November 2021. The aircraft, a new modification of the business version of the SSJ 100 aircraft with flight range increased to 7,200 km, will cost $40-50 mln, which is way cheaper than similar foreign-made aircraft.