US Senate passes $858 bln defense bill

WASHINGTON, December 16. /TASS/. The United States Senate has passed a bill for a record $858 bln defense budget for the 2023 fiscal year.

The defense budget, which was earlier approved by the House of Representatives, allocates at least $800 mln in security aid for Ukraine and $6 bln for the European Deterrence Initiative aimed against Russia.

The document also bans defense cooperation with Moscow for another five years and imposes sanctions on gold operations with Russia. In addition, Washington plans to seek Russia’s removal from a number of international organizations, including the G20.

The bill will now be submitted to US President Joe Biden for signing.