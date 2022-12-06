Russian cabinet to launch mechanism banning oil sales at price cap by yearend, says Novak

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Moscow plans to create and launch the mechanism banning Russian companies from selling oil to countries within the framework of the price ceiling by the end of 2022, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"Yes, I am confident it will be done," he said when asked a corresponding question. "We are currently discussing, fine-tuning the decision, discussing it with companies," Novak added.

On December 5, an embargo on maritime Russian oil shipments to the European Union was enforced. Moreover, the EU states also agreed on a regulated price cap on Russian oil delivered by sea of $60 a barrel last Friday. A similar decision was announced by the G7 and Australia.