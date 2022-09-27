Possible act of sabotage at Nord Stream is clearly in no one’s interests — Blinken

WASHINGTON, September 27. /TASS/. The first reports indicate a possible act of sabotage or an attack on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, but if this information is confirmed, then that is clearly in no one’s interest, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday. He made this statement during a joint press conference with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar following talks at the State Department.

When asked to comment on the situation with detected gas leaks from pipelines, Blinken said:

"The leaks are under investigation, with initial reports indicating that this may be an attack or some kind of sabotage. But these are initial reports, and they have not confirmed that yet. But if this is confirmed, this is clearly not in no one’s interests."

"My understanding is the leaks will not have a significant European energy resilience," he added. And what is critical - we are working day in and day out, both on a short and long-term basis, to address energy security in Europe and for what matter around the world," the Secretary of State said.

Swedish seismologists registered two explosions on the routes of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines on Monday. Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said Tuesday that the government would hold an emergency meeting on gas pipeline leaks.

The White House previously announced that the US administration is ready to assist European countries in investigating the leaks.

Three leaks on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines were detected within a few hours. The first of them was detected on Nord Stream 2 near the Danish Island of Bornholm. Then two leaks were recorded at Nord Stream. The Danish Energy Agency reported that a large amount of gas had entered the sea. Aircraft and ships are prohibited from approaching the scene of incidents closer than five nautical miles.