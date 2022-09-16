Supplies of fertilizers from Russia to India increased by more than eight times — Putin

SAMARKAND, September 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a significant increase in supplies of Russian fertilizers to India.

"The trade turnover is growing, in particular due to the supply - as you asked to do - of additional deliveries of Russian fertilizers to the Indian market," Putin said addressing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi he is holding talks with in Samarkand on Friday.

"Deliveries of fertilizers from Russia to India have increased by more than eight times - not by some percentage, but by more than eight times," Putin stressed.

He expressed hope that "this will allow Indian farmers to solve the difficult tasks of providing food for the country's population."

The Russian leader drew attention to the fact that the two countries are consistently implementing "large-scale joint projects in the oil and gas sector and nuclear power."

Putin called economic relations between Moscow and New Delhi constructive.