Siemens Energy says no technical reasons for stopping Nord Stream operation

BERLIN, September 2. /TASS/. Siemens Energy AG believes that there are no technical reasons to stop operation of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, a spokesperson for the German company told TASS on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Gazprom reported that some damage had been found at the Nord Stream’s last remaining compressor station, so it has to completely stop gas supplies via the route until the required maintenance is completed.

"Such leaks do not normally affect the operation of a turbine and can be sealed on site. It is a routine procedure within the scope of maintenance work," the company said.

The spokesperson for Siemens Energy added that it was a routine operation within maintenance work.

"In the past, too, the occurrence of this type of leak has not led to a shutdown of operations," he said.