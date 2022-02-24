Bank of Russia bans short sales on Russian financial market

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Bank has banned short sales on the Russian financial market starting February 24 11:00 am Moscow time, the regulator said in a statement on Thursday.

"Given the current situation in the financial market and to protect the rights and legitimate interests of investors in financial markets, mitigate risks and curb excessive volatility, the Bank of Russia has instructed brokers to suspend short sales in the exchange and over-the-counter markets starting from 24 February 2022 11:00 Moscow time until the said instruction is cancelled," the statement said.

Trading on Moscow Exchange was suspended early on Thursday as the ruble and the Russian stock market declined to the levels set by the exchange. The dollar and the euro hit all-time highs on Forex market.