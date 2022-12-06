Two drones destroyed off Sevastopol last night — authorities

SEVASTOPOL, December 6. /TASS/. The military destroyed two drones in the sea near Sevastopol last night, the press service of the region's governor told the media on Tuesday.

"Last night, two drones were destroyed in the water area. The incident happened at a great distance from the coast. The military personnel did a good job. Nobody in Sevastopol heard any sounds accompanying this operation," the news release says.

Sevastopol is the main base of the Black Sea Fleet (BSF). Over the past month there have been several attempts to attack it with drones. On November 22, the governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said that three drones tried to attack Sevastopol from the sea. The attack was repelled and all drones destroyed. Earlier, the air defense system shot down a drone off Sevastopol.